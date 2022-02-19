Russia says shell hit building near Ukraine border 

Asia

Local authorities in southwest Russia mentioned on Saturday {that a} shell hit a village home close to the Ukrainian border, damaging its roof however hurting nobody, the TASS information company reported.

Ukraine flatly denied two earlier stories that its shells had landed on Russian territory close to the border as pretend information, saying that Ukrainian authorities forces weren’t firing and had little interest in escalating already-high tensions.

