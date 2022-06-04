Russia says some Ukrainian units pulling out of Sievierodonetsk

Russia’s military mentioned Saturday that some Ukrainian navy models have been withdrawing from the important thing metropolis of Sievierodonetsk in japanese Ukraine.

“Some units of the Ukrainian army, having suffered critical losses during fighting for Sievierodonetsk, are pulling out toward Lysychansk,” Sievierodonetsk’s twin metropolis, which sits simply throughout a river, the protection ministry mentioned in a press release.

It added nonetheless that some Ukrainian fighters remained within the metropolis.

“The Ukrainian authorities, having realized that it was impossible to resist further and to hold on to the industrial zone of Sievierodonetsk, ordered a mixed tactical unit to mine the tanks containing nitrate and nitric acid in the Azot factory,” it mentioned.

Russia’s military mentioned this group nonetheless within the metropolis included “survivors” of the 79th Air Assault Brigade and members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces.

It claimed the Ukrainian military sought to infect the realm and “delay” the Russian navy operation.

