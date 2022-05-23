World
Russia says studying Italy peace plan for Ukraine – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russia stated Monday it was wanting over an Italian peace plan proposal to finish the battle in Ukraine.
“We have received it recently and are studying it,” Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko instructed reporters.
He declined to supply any particulars, saying Russia would remark at a later stage.
“It has not been mentioned between Russia and Italy,” he stated in feedback carried by Russian information companies.
Talks between Russia and Ukraine to finish the hostilities have basically floor to a halt.
Russia’s lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky stated Sunday that Russia was keen to renew negotiations however the onus was on Kyiv.
“Freezing the current negotiations and putting everything on pause is not our initiative,” Rudenko stated.
“We will be ready to resume as soon as Ukraine shows a constructive position and at least provides a reaction to the proposals submitted to it.”
Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations have been held repeatedly, each in individual and through video-link, for the reason that Russian navy offensive started on February 24.
The Ukrainian and Russian international ministers met for inconclusive talks in Turkey in March, adopted by a gathering of the delegations in Istanbul, which additionally didn’t result in concrete outcomes.
