Russia says talks still possible ahead of Scholz’s trip to Moscow

Russian officers steered on Monday that diplomacy stays an possibility within the present Ukraine disaster forward of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s journey to Moscow.

Russian overseas minister Sergei Lavrov instructed President Vladimir Putin that Moscow ought to maintain extra talks with the US and its allies regardless of their refusal to think about Russia’s predominant safety calls for.

The talks “can’t go on indefinitely, but I would suggest to continue and expand them at this stage,” Lavrov mentioned at an look for TV cameras with Putin on Monday.

The US and its allies have warned that Russian troops might invade Ukraine at any time with international locations evacuating diplomats and relocating embassies after Russia amassed 130,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders.

Moscow denies it has any plans to invade Ukraine however desires Western ensures that NATO gained’t enable Ukraine and different former Soviet international locations to hitch as members.

It additionally desires NATO to halt weapon deployments to Ukraine and roll again its forces in Eastern Europe.

Putin’s intentions are nonetheless unknown however Lavrov mentioned on Monday that potentialities for talks “are removed from being exhausted.”

Putin noted the West could try to draw Russia into “endless talks” without conclusive results and questioned whether there was still a chance to reach agreement on Moscow’s key demands. Lavrov replied that his ministry wouldn’t allow the US and its allies to stonewall Russia’s main requests.

Western countries have urged Russia to show signs of de-escalation, promising serious consequences for Russia.

Scholz reiterated that message in Kyiv on Monday, stating that “additional army aggression towards Ukraine would have critical political, financial and geostrategic penalties for Russia.”