World
Russia says three people injured by alleged Ukrainian shells – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russia‘s investigative committee mentioned on Thursday three individuals had been injured by what it mentioned had been Ukrainian shells that hit residential areas within the southern Belgorod area close to the border with Ukraine.
A collection of loud blasts was heard within the area across the time when the investigative committee printed the assertion, in response to a Reuters reporter.
A collection of loud blasts was heard within the area across the time when the investigative committee printed the assertion, in response to a Reuters reporter.