Russia says to cease fire at Mariupol steel plant allowing civilian evacuations

Russia’s military stated it would open a humanitarian hall for the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal metal plant within the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol, on May 5,6 and seven, state information company TASS reported on Wednesday.

“The Russian Armed Forces from 08:00 to 18:00 Moscow time [0500 to 1500 GMT] on May 5, 6 and 7 [will] open a humanitarian corridor from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant to evacuate civilians (working personnel, women and children), whose presence in the underground facilities of the plant is once again announced by the Kyiv authorities,” TASS reported.

The Russian military stated that in that interval it would stop “any hostilities” and can withdraw its items to a secure distance.

Heavy preventing has been raging on the Azovstal plant, the final stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, the place the town’s final fighters and a few civilians had been sheltering, awaiting evacuation.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier, Moscow denied that its troops had been storming the Azovstal plant. Kremlin Dmitry Peskov stated: “[Russian President Vladimir Putin’s] order was publicly given to the supreme commanders to cancel the assault. There is no assault. We see with you that there are aggravations associated with the fact that militants go to firing positions. These attempts are suppressed very quickly,” state information company TASS reported.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Ukrainian resistance remained on the Azovstal metal plant and that Mariupol was not below full Russian management regardless of Moscow’s claims.

“Despite all the statements by Russian officials that Mariupol is under their full control, this is not true. Azovstal, the stronghold, the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol still holds. Russia attacks them every day,” he stated.

Read extra:

Russia says killed 310 Ukraine fighters, destroyed 36 military equipment in 24 hours

Ukraine: Resistance in Azovstal plant holds, Mariupol not under full Russian control

Russia stalled near Donbas, looking to cut power for railroads in Ukraine: Pentagon