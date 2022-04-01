Russia says Ukraine blew up an oil depot in Russian territory in a helicopter raid, part of an apparent wider fightback

A display seize captured from a video displaying a hearth within the Russian metropolis of Belgorod on April 1, 2022.Russian Ministry of Emergency Situation/Handout/Anadolu Agency through Getty Images

A Russian politician mentioned two Ukrainian helicopters blew up an oil depot in Russia on Friday.

The governor of Belgorod mentioned Ukrainian helicopters launched an airstrike on the town of Belgorod.

Ukrainian officers denied finishing up the assault, saying it may very well be a false flag operation.

A Russian politician mentioned Friday that Ukrainian forces blew up an oil depot on Russian soil in a helicopter raid.

Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram that two Ukrainian helicopters launched an airstrike on the depot within the Russian metropolis of Belgorod, situated 24 miles north of the Ukrainian border.

There have been no casualties however two oil employees have been injured, Gladkov mentioned.

Numerous movies purporting to indicate the burning oil facility were posted to Russian social media platform V Kontakte. Other movies additionally purported to show Ukrainian Air Force Mi-24 helicopters flying low over Belgorod.

Insider was unable to confirm the authenticity of the movies.

One was posted by a semi-official Ukrainian army account, with the caption “Ukrainian aviation at work in Belgorod!”

However, when requested concerning the claims by journalists with Germany’s BILD newspaper, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian army mentioned Ukraine does “not have this information.”

It including that the assault may very well be a false flag operation to justify additional violence towards Ukrainians.

Russia’s protection ministry has not commented on the incident.

The obvious assault got here amid a wider Ukrainian counter offensive, targeted on retaking components of the territory misplaced to Russia firstly of the struggle.

In latest days, Ukraine recaptured quite a lot of cities and cities resembling Trostyanets and Irpin, in addition to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. A US official told ABC News that Russia appeared to have deserted to Hostomel airfirled not removed from Kyiv.

The features got here as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was getting ready to shift the main focus of its assaults on Ukraine, to deal with attacking the japanese Donbas area.

Zelenskyy mentioned {that a} declare Russia was “radically” scaling again assaults on Kyiv was truly a repositioning.

US and British intelligence have cautioned against taking Russia’s troop actions as proof of a withdrawal.

Speaking on Friday, Zelenskyy once more known as on Western powers to provide Ukraine with extra arms.

“We need more support from our partners right now. When the Russian military is concentrating additional forces in certain areas,” he mentioned.

