Russia says Ukraine helicopters strike homes in cross-border attack

Russian officers on Thursday mentioned Ukrainian helicopters had hit residential buildings and injured seven folks within the Bryansk area, the most recent of a collection of cross-border assaults that Moscow has mentioned could set off a retaliatory assault on Kyiv.

The governor of the Belgorod area mentioned villages there have been additionally attacked and one particular person had been injured.

Ukraine’s defence ministry, which has declined to touch upon a number of border incidents together with a strike on a gasoline depot within the metropolis of Belgorod earlier this month, didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon Thursday.

The Ukrainian authorities’s Center for Countering Disinformation accused Russia’s intelligence companies of implementing “a plan to carry out terrorist acts to whip up anti-Ukrainian hysteria” in Russia, in accordance with a press release.

It talked about two purported assaults within the western Russian metropolis of Bryansk however nothing about an air strike.

“On April 14, 2022, using two combat helicopters equipped with heavy offensive weapons, military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine illegally entered the airspace of the Russian Federation,” Russia’s investigative committee mentioned in a press release.

“Moving at low altitude, they carried out at least six air strikes on residential buildings in the village of Klimovo,” it mentioned. Six buildings had been broken and 7 folks had been injured, the assertion mentioned.

A well being ministry official mentioned two folks had been significantly injured, RIA information company reported.

Bryansk regional authorities closed faculties for worry of additional strikes, TASS information company reported.

Vehicles had been broken when a border put up got here beneath mortar fireplace from Ukraine close to Klimovo on Wednesday, Russia’s FSB safety service informed state tv.

Russia’s defence ministry mentioned on Wednesday the continuation of “sabotage and attacks” by Ukrainian forces might immediate assaults on the capital Kyiv.

“If such incidents continue, then consequence from the armed forces of the Russian Federation will be attacks on decision making centres, including in Kyiv, which the Russian army has refrained from to date,” the defence ministry mentioned.

Authorities in 4 Russian areas bordering Ukraine and in Russian-controlled Crimea introduced they had been rising safety measures on Monday over what they mentioned had been “possible provocations” from Ukraine.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the most important assault on a European state since 1945, has seen greater than 4.6 million folks flee overseas, killed or wounded 1000’s and left Russia more and more remoted on the world stage.

The Kremlin says it launched a “special military operation” in late February to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for an unprovoked assault.

