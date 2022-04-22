Russia says Ukrainian fighters ‘securely blockaded’ at Mariupol steel plant

Russia’s protection ministry stated on Friday that Ukrainian fighters and overseas mercenaries had been “securely blockaded” on the Azovstal metal plant the place they’ve been holding out within the Ukrainian metropolis of Mariupol.

President Vladimir Putin had ordered his protection minister on Thursday to dam off the huge Azovstal advanced “so not even a fly can get through” relatively than attempt to storm it.

The protection ministry additionally stated Russia had hit dozens of targets within the Donetsk and Kharkiv areas of Ukraine on Friday.

In an announcement, the ministry referred to the remaining fighters of Ukraine’s Azov battalion, holed up within the metal plant, as Nazis.

“All remnants of the Ukrainian ‘Azov’ Nazis, together with foreign mercenaries from the United States and European countries, are securely blockaded on the territory of the Azovstal plant,” it stated.

“The Nazis are ignoring our demands to release the women and children allegedly with them to travel freely in any direction.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 with the acknowledged goal of demilitarizing and “de-nazifying” the nation, which Kyiv and the West have rejected as baseless battle propaganda.

The protection ministry stated the scenario in Mariupol, a metropolis which had been decreased to ruins within the worst devastation of the eight-week battle, had “returned to normal” and humanitarian support was being delivered.

Ukraine estimates tens of 1000’s of civilians have died in Mariupol, as soon as residence to 400,000 individuals. The United Nations and Red Cross say the civilian toll is at the very least within the 1000’s.

