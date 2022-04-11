Russia says will go to court if declared in ‘default’ by West: Minister

Moscow will begin authorized proceedings whether it is declared in default by the West, finance minister Anton Siluanov mentioned Monday, after Russia was declared in “selective” default over the weekend.

Russia final week paid its overseas greenback debt in rubles after it was unable to course of the fee in overseas foreign money because of sanctions over Ukraine.

“We will go to court because we have taken all the necessary measure to ensure that investors receive their payments,” Siluanov mentioned in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

“We will present to the court our invoices confirming our efforts to pay both in foreign currency and in rubles,” he mentioned, with out specifying which authorized physique Moscow would flip to.

Credit scores company S&P on Saturday mentioned Russia had gone into “selective default” after it repaid dollar-denominated bonds that matured final week in rubles.

The designation, nevertheless, solely affected Moscow’s funds in foreign currency echange whereas the score for its ruble funds remained unchanged.

“Russia has tried in good faith to repay external creditors by transferring the corresponding amounts in foreign currency to pay our debt. Nevertheless, the deliberate policy of

Western countries is to artificially create a default by all possible means,” Siluanov mentioned.

“If an economic and financial war is waged against our country, we are obliged to react, but while fulfilling our obligations,” he added.

For a number of weeks, Russia prevented the hazard of a default, because the US Treasury allowed using overseas foreign money held by Moscow overseas to settle overseas debt.

However, final week the United States barred Russia from making debt funds utilizing funds held by American banks.

The Russian finance ministry mentioned Wednesday it was pressured to make some $650 million in repayments to overseas debt-holders in rubles as they fell due on April 4.

