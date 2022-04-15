Russia seeks Brazil’s help to prevent expulsion from IMF, World Bank





Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov wrote to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes asking for Brazil’s “support to prevent political accusations and discrimination attempts in international financial institutions and multilateral fora.”

“Behind the scenes work is underway in the IMF and World Bank to limit or even expel Russia from the decision-making process,” Siluanov wrote.

The letter, which made no point out of the conflict in Ukraine, was dated March 30 and relayed to the Brazilian minister by Russia’s ambassador in Brasilia on Wednesday.

“As you know, Russia is going through a challenging period of economic and financial turbulence caused by sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies,” the Russian minister stated.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated final week that the United States wouldn’t take part in any G20 conferences if Russia was current, citing the invasion. Almost half of Russia’s worldwide reserves have been frozen and international commerce transactions are being blocked, together with these with its rising market financial system companions, Siluanov stated. “The United States and its satellites are pursuing a policy of isolating Russia from the international community,” he added. Siluanov stated the sanctions violate the ideas of the Bretton Woods agreements that arrange the IMF and the World Bank. “We consider that the current crisis caused by unprecedented economic sanctions driven by the G7 countries might have long-lasting consequences unless we take joint action to resolve it,” he wrote to Guedes. Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who visited Moscow simply days earlier than the invasion, has stored Brazil impartial within the Ukraine disaster and has not condemned the invasion, drawing criticism from the Biden administration. Bolsonaro expressed “solidarity” when he visited Russian President Vladimir Putin within the Kremlin on February 16, a couple of week earlier than the invasion started. Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca has stated Brazil opposes the expulsion of Russia from the G20 as sought by the United States. “The most important thing at this time is to have all international forums, the G20, WTO, FAO, functioning fully, and for that all countries need to be present, including Russia,” Franca advised a Senate listening to on March 25.





