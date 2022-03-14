Russia Seeks Military Equipment From China After Ukraine Invasion: Report

Beijing has not condemned Russia’s assault and doesn’t name it an invasion (File)

Russia has requested China for army gear since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times and Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing U.S. officers.

U.S. National Security advisor Jake Sullivan might be in Rome on Monday to satisfy with China’s prime diplomat Yang Jiechi, the White House mentioned earlier.

Russia, which calls its motion in Ukraine a “special operation,” and China have tightened cooperation as they’ve come underneath sturdy Western strain over human rights and a raft of different points.

The White House’s National Security Council declined to remark.

The Washington Post mentioned the unidentified U.S. officers didn’t state the sort of weaponry that had been requested or how China had responded.

