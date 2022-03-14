Russia seeks military equipment from China after Ukraine invasion: Reports

Russia has requested China for navy gear since its February 24 invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times and Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing US officers.

US National Security advisor Jake Sullivan shall be in Rome on Monday to fulfill with China’s high diplomat Yang Jiechi, the White House stated earlier.

Russia, which calls its motion in Ukraine a “special operation,” and China have tightened cooperation as they’ve come beneath robust Western strain over human rights and a raft of different points.

Beijing has not condemned Russia’s assault and doesn’t name it an invasion, however has urged a negotiated resolution.

The White House’s National Security Council declined to remark.

The Washington Post stated the unidentified US officers didn’t state the form of weaponry that had been requested or how China had responded.

