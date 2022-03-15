Russia seeks new 13-year jail term for Kremlin critic Navalny

Russian prosecutors requested Tuesday that jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny serve 13 years in jail on new fraud costs.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal home critic, was jailed final yr after surviving a poison assault he blames on the Kremlin.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I request that Navalny be sentenced to a term of 13 years and a subsequent two years of probation,” prosecutor Nadezhda Tikhonova was quoted as saying by Russian information businesses.

The prosecutor additionally requested that Navalny pay a nice of 1.2 million rubles ($10,600).

In a trial held inside a jail colony outdoors Moscow the place Navalny is serving a two-and-a-half yr sentence, Navalny is dealing with embezzlement and contempt of court docket costs.

It was not instantly clear if the 13 years embrace the sentence he’s at the moment serving.

His embezzlement costs carry a most penalty of 10 years.

Investigators accuse Navalny of stealing for private use a number of million {dollars}’ value of donations that got to his political organizations.

Read extra:

Navalny aide urges Russian women to protest against Ukraine war on Intl Women’s Day

Russia adds Kremlin critic Navalny to ‘terrorists and extremists’ list

Anti-war protester in studio interrupts live Russian news broadcast