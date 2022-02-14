Russia sees ‘chance’ to agree with West on security: Lavrov to Putin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov advised President Vladimir Putin that there was a “chance” of reaching an settlement on safety with the West, in what gave the impression to be a attainable climbdown amid raging tensions over Ukraine.

“As head of the foreign ministry, I must say that there is always a chance” to search out settlement, Lavrov advised Putin throughout a rigorously choreographed assembly when requested to touch upon ongoing talks with the West.

The United States has warned {that a} Russian invasion of Ukraine may very well be imminent, and their western allies have threatened a crippling bundle of financial sanctions in response.

But talking to Putin, Lavrov indicated that Moscow was ready to proceed talks with the West.

“Is there a chance to reach an agreement with our partners on key issues or is it an attempt to drag us into an endless negotiation process?” Putin requested Lavrov in televised remarks.

Lavrov replied: “Our possibilities are far from being exhausted, they certainly should not continue indefinitely, but I would suggest continuing and ramping them up.”

