Russia sees military coordination with Israel on Syria continuing amid Ukraine crisis

Russia sees its navy coordination with Israel over Syria persevering with, the Russian embassy stated on Saturday, after Moscow signaled displeasure with Israeli statements in regards to the Ukraine disaster.

Following the 2015 Russian intervention within the Syrian civil struggle, Israel arrange a “deconfliction mechanism” with the massive energy to forestall them clashing inadvertently throughout Israeli strikes towards Iranian deployments and arms transfers within the neighboring Arab state.

“Our military officials discuss the practical issues of this substantively on a daily basis. This mechanism has proven to be useful and will continue to work,” the Russian embassy in Israel stated in a press release.

But whereas voicing help for Israel’s safety wants, it additionally reiterated opposition to violations of Syrian sovereignty.

The Israeli navy, requested about prospects for continued coordination with Russia over Syria, stated solely that its forces “will act when needed to counter threats, defend the people of Israel and our sovereignty.”

Israel, whose essential ally is the United States, condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday as “a serious violation of international order” and has since remained largely muted on Moscow’s actions.

In response, Moscow – which calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” – summoned the Israeli ambassador for talks. Russia’s UN mission restated opposition to Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights. Israel captured the strategic plateau from Syria in a 1967 struggle and annexed it, a transfer that gained US recognition in 2019.

The United States stated on Thursday that there have been no modifications in its deconfliction mechanism with Russia over Syria, although the Ukraine disaster has despatched Washington-Moscow relations spiraling.

