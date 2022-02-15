Russia sends hypersonic-armed fighter jets to Syria for naval drills: Report

Russia has deployed MiG-31K fighter jets with hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and long-range Tupolev Tu-22M strategic bombers to its air base in Syria for naval workout routines, Interfax information company reported on Tuesday, citing the defence ministry.

The plane dispatched to Russia’s Hmeimim air base will participate in workout routines within the japanese Mediterranean, a part of a surge of Russian navy exercise amid a standoff with the West over Ukraine and safety in Europe.

Moscow introduced on Jan. 20 that its navy would stage an array of workout routines involving all its fleets from the Pacific to the Atlantic, drawing on 10,000 servicemen, 140 warships and dozens of planes.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s Damascus has been a staunch ally of Moscow since Russia launched an air strike marketing campaign in Syria in 2015. Apart from the Hmeimim air base, Russia additionally controls the Tartus naval facility.

Russia despatched fighter jets with Kinzhal missiles for the primary time final 12 months after increasing the runway on the base to deal with such plane, mentioned Rob Lee, a navy analyst on the US-based Foreign Policy Research Institute.

He mentioned the deployments pointed to Russia’s rising navy presence within the Middle East and its means to function in numerous areas and to mission energy.

Russian media have mentioned the Kinzhal hypersonic missile can hit targets as much as 2,000 km (1,243 miles) away. It is considered one of a number of strategic weapons unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2018.

