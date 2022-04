Russia shifts tactics, steps up pace of assault in Ukraine’s east and south | CNN

Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is displayed on a display screen as he addresses British lawmakers via video on March 8. “We will not give up and we will not lose. We will fight until the end at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost,” he mentioned in his feedback translated by an interpreter. The House of Commons gave Zelensky a standing ovation on the finish of his deal with.