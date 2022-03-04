Russia squeezes southern Ukraine amid warning ‘worst is yet to come’

“The special military operation in Ukraine is going according to plan, in strict accordance with the schedule,” Putin stated in his Security Council broadcast on state tv, utilizing the euphemism the Kremlin makes use of to explain the invasion of Ukraine. “All tasks are being successfully being carried out.”

His remarks got here as civilians in Mariupol had been trapped with out energy, heating or water.

France additionally gave a chilling warning that the “worst is yet to come” for Ukraine, following talks between Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Mariupol authorities warned of a “critical” state of affairs for residents amid heavy shelling. It’s not clear what number of of Mariupol’s roughly 400,000 inhabitants have been capable of evacuate the strategically essential port metropolis or what number of have been killed or injured.

The Russian assault on Mariupol comes as its forces additionally combat for management of the Black Sea metropolis of Kherson. The mayor of Kherson indicated in a single day that Russian forces had seized control of the town of about 300,000, though claims stay disputed.

The advance in Ukraine’s south exhibits Russian forces try to create the start of a possible land bridge that might hyperlink the port metropolis of Odessa within the west, by way of Kherson and Mariupol to the separatist-held pro-Moscow territories within the east.

Mariupol’s deputy mayor Sergei Orlov advised CNN’s “New Day” the southeastern metropolis was now “surrounded” by Russian forces and was in determined want of navy and humanitarian support.

“Our Ukrainian army and National Guard is very brave, they stand and fight for Ukraine, for Mariupol. But the situation is quite critical,” Orlov stated Thursday.

“We are asking for help, for military help, and we are waiting for military help,” Orlov stated. “Our internal forces are very brave, but we are surrounded by the Russian army, which has more people in their army.”

Following a 90-minute telephone name Thursday between Putin and Macron, an Elysee supply advised reporters that Putin had stated he meant to proceed his navy operation.

“Without making a prediction, we should expect the worst is yet to come. The (French) President said so yesterday as well. There is nothing in what Putin said today that should reassure us,” the supply stated.

Putin advised Macron he was accessible for negotiations however emphasised that dialogue should happen on the grounds of neutralization and disarmament of Ukraine, the supply stated.

The Russian chief additionally stated that if Kyiv wished to speak, it should act now — and if Ukrainians do not settle for these situations, he’ll acquire the identical consequence by the navy path, the supply stated. Putin denied having bombarded Kyiv and warned that the state of affairs would worsen, however that it was the fault of Ukraine, the supply stated.

France estimates that Russia’s navy ambition is to take all of Ukraine, the supply added.

Mayor: Russians making a ‘humanitarian disaster’

Orlov warned that Mariupol was dealing with a humanitarian disaster after what he stated had been 26 hours of continued shelling.

“They are destroying our city with all weapons, from artillery, from airplane bombing, from tactical rockets, from multiple launch rocket systems,” Orlov stated.

“We do not have electricity in the whole city, we do not have water supplies, we do not have sanitary systems, we do not have heating.”

Mariupol’s mayor Vadym Boichenko accused the Russian navy of making a “humanitarian catastrophe” within the metropolis in a put up on his Telegram account Thursday.

“These scum have found no other way to break us. They are blocking the supply and repair of electricity, water and heat. They have also damaged the railways. They have destroyed bridges and smashed trains so that we can’t evacuate women, children and the elderly out of Mariupol,” he stated.

“They are blocking food supplies, blocking us like in former Leningrad [during World War II], deliberately destroying the city’s critical life-support infrastructure for seven days. Again, we have no light, water or heat.”

He stated the town was “working with international institutions to create a ‘green corridor’ for the humanitarian mission” and in search of to get a ceasefire so electrical energy provides might be restored.

Deputy mayor: ‘We can not gather all of the our bodies’

The Russian navy introduced advances within the Mariupol space Thursday morning.

“The units of the armed forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic narrowed the encirclement of the city of Mariupol, and also took control of the settlements of Vinogradnoye, Sartaka and Vodyanoye,” Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman, stated in a video briefing. He repeated claims the navy was not concentrating on civilian areas in Ukraine.

A day earlier, Konashenkov outlined an evacuation hall from Mariupol. “All civilians wishing to leave Mariupol, for security purposes, can go east along the Mariupol-Shirokino [Shyrokyne] road,” he stated.

Russia routinely denies inflicting civilian casualties in Ukraine. However, CNN and different media and observers have extensively documented civilian casualties and injury to civilian infrastructure.

Orlov stated that Russian shelling had focused a number of civilian buildings, together with houses, kindergartens and faculties, however he cautioned that the civilian demise toll within the metropolis stays unclear.

“We do not know how many, because we cannot collect all the bodies and we cannot count,” Orlov stated.

The state of affairs in Mariupol “remains difficult,” a spokesperson for the Ukrainian National Guard advised CNN, whereas stressing that the battle was not over.

“Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine, together with the Armed Forces, continue to defend the city,” the spokesperson stated. “The Ukrainian military is not going to surrender the city and will strike at the occupying forces. The military will also continue to destroy enemy sabotage groups on the outskirts of Mariupol.”

Mariupol lies simply to the west of the Donbas space of jap Ukraine that has been managed by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. Putin acknowledged the breakaway statelets of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics within the Donbas final month.

“It is quite clear that Putin is pushing for a land corridor to Crimea. I mean that is an obvious objective,” NATO’s former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander for Europe Richard Shirreff advised CNN. Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Shirreff stated he feared the newest push may trigger a humanitarian disaster as civilian deaths rise and cities grow to be ruins.

Kherson: Food, medicines briefly provide, looting reported

The state of affairs in Kherson, about 260 miles to the west of Mariupol, additionally gave the impression to be worsening Thursday.

One resident advised CNN there had been chaos and panic in Kherson as individuals tried to get fundamental requirements. According to the resident, the town is struggling a extreme lack of meals and drugs — significantly insulin — with pharmacies being looted.

The resident added that there had been a big quantity of looting by Russian troops, and stated that Russian troopers had been seen arresting males.

Kherson’s mayor, Ihor Kolykhaiev, stated Wednesday on his Facebook web page that the Ukrainian navy was not within the metropolis and that its inhabitants should now perform the directions of “armed people who came to the city’s administration” — indicating that the town has now fallen underneath Russian management.

A British navy intelligence update launched early Thursday famous that “some Russian forces have entered the city of Kherson,” however cautioned that the navy state of affairs on the bottom “remains unclear.”

Hennadii Lahuta, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, stated in an announcement that Russian forces had “completely occupied” the regional state administration constructing.

“We have not given up our responsibilities. The regional operational headquarters, which I lead, continues its work and addresses issues to help residents of the region. We are waiting for humanitarian aid,” Lahuta stated.

A senior US protection official stated the United States couldn’t independently confirm that the town of Kherson has fallen underneath Russian management.

Mariupol continues to be underneath Ukrainian management, based on the US protection official, however Russian forces are advancing on the town from the north and from the shoreline with the obvious intention of isolating it.

The official added that there had been no “appreciable” strikes by Russia, naval or in any other case, on the town of Odessa, additional to the west.