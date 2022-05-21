Russia stops Finland gas flow over payments dispute

Russia’s Gazprom onSaturday halted fuel exports to neighbouring Finland, the Finnish fuel system operator mentioned, the newest escalation of an vitality funds dispute with Western nations.

“Gas imports through Imatra entry point have been stopped,” Gasgrid Finland mentioned in an announcement.

Imatra is the entry level for Russian fuel into Finland.

Finnish state-owned fuel wholesaler Gasum on Friday mentioned Gazprom had warned that flows can be halted from 0400 GMT on Saturday morning.

Gazprom Export has demanded that European international locations pay for Russian fuel provides in roubles due to sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, however Finland refuses to take action.

