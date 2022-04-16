Russia strikes armored vehicle plant, military repair facility in Ukraine: Interfax

A navy {hardware} manufacturing facility within the Ukrainian capital Kyiv was hit by strikes early Saturday, an AFP journalist mentioned, a day after Russian forces bombed a missile unit outdoors town.

Smoke rose from the world and there was a heavy police and navy presence after Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko introduced on social media there had been explosions within the capital’s Darnyrsky district.

Russia’s protection ministry mentioned Moscow’s forces had used “high-precision long-range” weapons to hit services at an armaments plant in Kyiv.

The strike on the Ukrainian capital is among the many first since invading Russian forces started withdrawing from areas round Kyiv final month, as an alternative turning their deal with gaining management of the japanese Donbas area.

Russian strikes on Friday nonetheless hit the Vizar plant, close to the capital’s worldwide airport, significantly damaging the power that produces missiles within the in a single day strikes.

Russia mentioned it had used sea-based long-range missiles to hit the manufacturing facility, which Ukraine’s state weapons producer says produced Neptune cruise missiles.

Klitschko mentioned authorities had been nonetheless figuring out whether or not anybody had been killed or injured within the assault.

Residential areas of Kyiv had been struck repeatedly at the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine from late February. Moscow has denied deliberately placing civilian infrastructure.

