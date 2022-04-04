Russia studying incentives to lure highly skilled workers back from abroad: Ministry

Moscow is learning what additional incentives it wants to supply extremely expert Russian expatriates to steer them to return residence, the Industry and Trade Ministry mentioned on Monday.

Russia has a status for producing world-class engineers and different technical specialists, however has for years been making an attempt to counter an exodus of its brightest scientists.

Moreover, Moscow’s navy intervention in Ukraine, which started on February 24, has prompted 1000’s of Russians who oppose the battle and wish to keep away from seeing their residing requirements slip underneath Western sanctions to depart the nation.

Alexander Sergeyev, president of the Russian Academy of Sciences, spoke final week of a giant mind drain underneath Western sanctions – imposed in 2014 in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and considerably toughened since February.

Russia has had a repatriation program for expert employees since 2007.

“The further development of this program and additional benefits to attract highly qualified Russian specialists from different spheres is being discussed,” the ministry mentioned, with out elaborating on what the advantages could be.

The present program contains compensation for the price of shifting, six months of unemployment advantages and different monetary incentives, the ministry mentioned.

Izvestia, a pro-Kremlin newspaper, cited sources near the federal government as saying that specialists have been displaying curiosity in returning to Russia as a result of they confronted stress in Western nations over Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine.

Russia has despatched tens of 1000’s of troops into Ukraine in what it calls a particular operation to degrade its southern neighbor’s navy capabilities and root out folks it calls harmful nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to drive it to withdraw.

