Russia takes steps to punish Google over YouTube ‘fakes’ about Ukraine war

Russia’s communications watchdog stated on Thursday it was taking punitive measures in opposition to Google, together with a ban on promoting the platform and its data sources, for violating Russian regulation.

Roskomnadzor accused Google’s YouTube video-sharing platform, which has shut out Russian state-funded media globally, of turning into “one of the key platforms spreading fakes (fake images) about the course of (Russia’s) special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, discrediting the Armed

Forces of the Russian Federation.”

Roskomnadzor stated the measures in opposition to Google, owned by Alphabet Inc., which embrace a warning in search engines like google saying it’s violating Russian regulation, would stay in place till it complied with laws.

Google didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Last month, Russia demanded that Google cease spreading what it referred to as threats in opposition to Russian residents on YouTube.

The regulator additionally blocked Google’s information aggregator service in March, accusing it of permitting entry to faux materials concerning the army operation in Ukraine.

Russia’s parliament final month handed a regulation offering for jail phrases of as much as 15 years for deliberately spreading “fake” information at variance with authorities accounts concerning the army.

The need to regulate details about its marketing campaign in Ukraine has intensified Moscow’s long-standing tensions with international tech companies.

Outraged that Meta Platforms was permitting social media customers in Ukraine to put up messages equivalent to “Death to the Russian invaders,” Moscow blocked Instagram in March, having already lower off entry to Facebook due to what it stated had been the platform’s restrictions on Russian media.

Russia despatched tens of hundreds of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it referred to as a particular operation to degrade its southern neighbor’s army capabilities and root out folks it referred to as harmful nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions in an effort to power Russia to withdraw its forces.

