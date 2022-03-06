Russia targeting populated areas in Ukraine’s cities, says UK intelligence

British navy intelligence stated on Sunday that Russian forces had been concentrating on populated areas in Ukraine however that the energy of resistance was slowing the Russian advance.

“The scale and strength of Ukrainian resistance continue tosurprise Russia,” British navy intelligence stated in an replace. Russia “has responded by targeting populated areas in multiple locations, including Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Mariupol.”

“Russia has previously used similar tactics in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016, employing both air and ground-based munitions,” British navy intelligence stated.

Russia has repeatedly denied that it’s concentrating on civilian areas.

