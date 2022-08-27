Russia to build two nuclear reactors in Hungary
Despite critical delays, the undertaking, awarded with out a tender to Rosatom, has typically been cited as proof of heat ties between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a call on its web site late on Thursday, the Hungarian Nuclear Energy Authority mentioned the prevailing Russian-built 2-gigawatt plant at Paks could be expanded with two new reactors, pending additional licenses.
Hungary goals to broaden Paks with two Russian-made VVER reactors, with capability of 1.2 gigawatts every. Nuclear power isn’t topic to European Union sanctions.
The plans for the 2 new blocks at Paks serve Hungary’s strategic pursuits, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó mentioned after a gathering in May with Rosatom’s chief govt.
The Paks plant now has 4 small Russian-built VVER 440 reactors with a mixed capability of about 2,000 megawatts that began working between 1982 and 1987.