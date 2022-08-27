Russia to build two nuclear reactors in Hungary

Despite critical delays, the undertaking, awarded with out a tender to Rosatom, has typically been cited as proof of heat ties between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a call on its web site late on Thursday, the Hungarian Nuclear Energy Authority mentioned the prevailing Russian-built 2-gigawatt plant at Paks could be expanded with two new reactors, pending additional licenses.

Hungary goals to broaden Paks with two Russian-made VVER reactors, with capability of 1.2 gigawatts every. Nuclear power isn’t topic to European Union sanctions.

The plans for the 2 new blocks at Paks serve Hungary’s strategic pursuits, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó mentioned after a gathering in May with Rosatom’s chief govt.