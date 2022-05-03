Russia could have no affiliated golf equipment collaborating in UEFA membership

competitions within the 2022/23 season, the UEFA press service stated in

an announcement on Monday, Trend stories citing TASS.

Consequently, the respective entry lists of the boys’s and

ladies’s membership competitions have been rebalanced in accordance with

the rules set out within the related competitors laws, the

press service stated. “Russia can be assigned quite a lot of

coefficient factors equal to the bottom quantity they’ve earned

in any of the final 5 seasons, i.e. 4.333 factors for the boys’s

affiliation membership coefficient and 1.750 for the ladies’s affiliation

membership coefficient for the aim of factors calculation for the

2022/23 season,” in accordance with the assertion.