Russia to introduce jail terms for spreading ‘fake’ information about the army

The decrease home of the Russian parliament on Friday handed a regulation which makes it a jailable offence to unfold “fake” details about the armed forces.

The regulation, handed by the State Duma within the third and ultimate studying, introduces fines and jail phrases for individuals who deliberately unfold false details about the armed forces that has a severe impression, in line with a press release by the decrease home.

