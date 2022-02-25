Russia to limit Facebook access in response to media ‘censorship’ amid Ukraine crisis

Russia mentioned on Friday it was partially limiting entry to Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook, accusing it of “censoring” Russian media, the most recent in a collection of steps in opposition to US social media giants.

Moscow has been making an attempt to exert tighter management over the web and large tech for years, one thing critics say threatens particular person and company freedom, and is a part of a wider crackdown in opposition to outspoken opponents of the Kremlin

The state communications regulator mentioned that Facebook had ignored its calls for to elevate restricts on 4 Russian media shops on its platform – RIA information company, the protection ministry’s Zvezda TV and web sites gazeta.ru and lenta.ru.

It was not instantly clear what Russia’s restrictions on Facebook would contain. Last yr Moscow slowed down the velocity of Twitter in a punitive transfer.

“In accordance with the decision of the General Prosecutor’s Office, starting from Feb. 25, partial access restrictions are being imposed by Roskomnadzor on the Facebook social network,” the regulator, Roskomnadzor, mentioned in an announcement.

Facebook, which had no speedy remark, has already irked Russia’s authorities. Moscow routinely fines the corporate small sums for what it says is a failure to delete unlawful content material rapidly sufficient.

In December, it issued a a lot larger effective of two billion roubles ($24.27 million) for what it described as a repeated failure to delete content material.

Moscow has additionally elevated stress on home media, threatening to dam experiences that include what it describes as “false information” concerning its navy operation in Ukraine, the place Russian missiles had been pounding Kyiv and households cowered in shelters.

