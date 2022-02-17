Russia to respond to US security proposals on Thursday

Moscow will later Thursday ship Washington a reply to US proposals on European safety, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated, as tensions between the nations soared over Ukraine.

The US and its allies say Russia has amassed greater than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine and in Crimea, elevating issues of a potential invasion.

“We will send this letter to the American side today,” Lavrov advised a press convention Thursday following talks with Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, including that the contents might be made public.

“It’s absolutely necessary that relevant civil society groups in our two countries know” what’s within the response, he added.

Lavrov stated Russia’s response could be despatched each on paper and electronically and could be made out there in “a few hours.”

Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine however in December final 12 months put ahead sweeping safety calls for to the US and NATO.

Washington despatched Russia a written response, rejecting a few of Moscow’s key proposals, together with a ban on Ukraine becoming a member of NATO.

Russia stated it was not happy with the US reply however burdened it was potential to maneuver ahead on sure points.

Moscow this week introduced that it was shifting again some troops from Ukraine’s border however Western leaders have stated there isn’t a proof of a drawdown.

