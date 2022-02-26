Asia
Russia to seize foreigners’ funds in retaliation: RIA
Russia will reply to the seizure of cash of Russian residents and firms overseas by seizing funds of foreigners and overseas firms in Russia, RIA information company quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the safety council, as saying on Saturday.
Moscow doesn’t rule out nationalizing the property of firms registered within the United States, European Union and different “unfriendly jurisdictions”, Medvedev was quoted as saying.
Developing