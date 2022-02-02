Russia to target German media in response to German ban on RT TV

Russia must retaliate for Germany’s choice to ban the German-language service of Russian broadcaster RT, and the response will impression German media accredited in Russia, the international ministry mentioned on Wednesday.

Germany’s MABB media watchdog and Commission for Licensing and Supervision (ZAK) of media establishments mentioned on Wednesday that RT DE wanted a license that conformed with Germany’s State Media Treaty and couldn’t change it with a special license.

RT mentioned it is going to go to courtroom over the choice.

In December, YouTube had eliminated RT DE, saying it violated neighborhood requirements, and the MABB media watchdog for Berlin and the state of Brandenburg dominated RT DE was not eligible to broadcast in Germany for licensing causes.

The ban led to Eutelsat eradicating RT Deutsch from the checklist of channels broadcast from its satellites, although the broadcaster continued to stream content material on its web site.

RT DE, which had till the tip of 2021 to reply to the proceedings, mentioned on its web site that it had a Serbian license that allowed it to broadcast in Germany beneath a European conference on trans-frontier tv.

