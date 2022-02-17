Russia troop withdrawal claim false: US

|The United States believes Russia’s declare it was withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine is “false”, a senior Biden administration official has instructed reporters.

“So yesterday, the Russian government said it was withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine. They received a lot of attention for that claim, both here and around the world. But we now know it was false,” the official mentioned on Wednesday.

The official didn’t provide particulars or present proof for the way it knew that.

The official, who spoke on situation of anonymity, mentioned the Biden administration has confirmed that “Russia has increased its troop presence along the Ukrainian border by as many as 7000 troops”, with a lot of them arriving as lately as Wednesday.

Russia’s defence ministry mentioned Wednesday its forces have been pulling again after workouts close to Ukraine, and printed video that it mentioned confirmed forces leaving the Crimean peninsula.

But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned in an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday that “critical units” have been transferring in the direction of the border.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden mentioned the United States estimated that 150,000 Russian troops had encircled Ukraine, a rise from earlier estimates of about 100,000.