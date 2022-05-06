Russia troops trying to storm key east Ukraine city: Official

Russian forces have nearly encircled Severodonetsk, the easternmost metropolis in Ukraine held by Kyiv, and are attempting to storm it, an area official mentioned Friday.

“The city is almost surrounded by Russian and [separatist] Lugansk People’s Republic troops,” Oleksandr Striuk, the pinnacle of the Severodonetsk navy administration mentioned on Ukrainian tv.

“They are trying to storm the city through nearby villages,” he mentioned, indicating strikes for a multi-pronged assault.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Severodonetsk’s seize can be a significant acquire for the Russian military which has refocused its efforts on taking the entire of the jap Donbas area.

Striuk mentioned there was ongoing preventing in a village simply north of Severodonetsk.

He mentioned the Ukrainian military was thus far “repelling these attacks” however the Russians had been urgent on.

“The city is holding on, but one can feel that they are trying to get around.”

Striuk mentioned round 15,000 folks remained in Severodonetsk, which had a inhabitants of round 100,000 earlier than the battle.

Evacuation charges have slowed, he mentioned, with “about 10 people a day that can be persuaded to leave.”

Regional authorities have for weeks been urging folks to depart town, an industrial hub in Ukraine’s Lugansk area. It is split from close by Lysychansk by the Donets River. Both cities are key targets for the advancing Russian military.

Read extra:

Germany to send seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

G7 leaders to hold video conference with Zelenskyy on Sunday

Russia shoots down warplanes, destroys ammunition depot in Ukraine: Defense ministry