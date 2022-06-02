Russia trying to capture key Donetsk cities: Governor

Russian forces in Ukraine’s east try to advance south towards the important thing Ukrainian-held cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the native area’s governor stated on Thursday.

“The Lyman and Izyum fronts are the main directions in which the enemy is trying to advance in order to capture the territories of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, (their) key aims in the north of the region,” Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko advised a briefing.

Kramatorsk has been the de-facto capital of the Donetsk area since 2014, after the town of Donetsk was captured by Russia-backed separatists.

Kyrylenko additionally stated 340,000 residents remained within the Ukrainian-controlled a part of the area, out of a pre-war inhabitants of 1.67 million.

