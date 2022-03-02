Russia, Ukraine ceasefire talks to be held Thursday on Belarus-Poland border  

Russia and Ukraine will talk about a ceasefire at upcoming talks on the border between Poland and Belarus, Moscow’s chief negotiator mentioned Wednesday, almost one week into Russia’s invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.

“The Ukrainian delegation has already left Kyiv. We expect them to be here tomorrow morning,” Vladimir Medinsky mentioned, for ceasefire talks, whereas the Ukrainian presidency confirmed its delegation was “on its way” to the venue of the talks.

Russian and Ukrainian officers met on Monday on the border between Belarus and Ukraine however the ceasefire talks failed to succeed in a breakthrough.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin mentioned it was too early to attract conclusions from the primary spherical of talks held with Ukraine.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine’s emergency service said the Russian invasion has killed greater than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians and destroyed tons of of buildings.

