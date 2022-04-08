Russia-Ukraine live updates: At least 30 killed, over 100 injured in attack on Ukrainian train station

At least 30 folks have been killed and greater than 100 others injured in a rocket assault on a railway station in jap Ukraine on Friday morning, authorities stated.

According to Ukraine’s state-owned railway firm, two Russian rockets struck the practice station within the metropolis of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

“This is a purposeful strike on the passenger infrastructure of the railway and the residents of the city of Kramatorsk,” Ukrainian Railways stated in a submit on Facebook.

Donetsk Oblast Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko stated the station was teeming with civilians fleeing the Russian invasion. Kyrylenko accused Russian forces of wanting “to take as many peaceful people as possible.”

“Thousands of people were at the station during the missile strike, as residents of Donetsk Oblast are being evacuated to safer regions of Ukraine,” Kyrylenko stated in a submit on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the rockets focused an space on the station the place “thousands of peaceful Ukrainians were waiting for evacuation.”

“Not having the strength and courage to confront us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population,” Zelenskyy stated in a submit on Facebook. “This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop.”

Graphic pictures offered by Ukrainian officers confirmed the aftermath of the assault — our bodies mendacity on the bottom subsequent to scattered baggage and particles, with charred autos parked close by.