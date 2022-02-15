Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russian parliament asks Putin to recognize Donbas

While the United States believes a path of diplomacy stays “open” to Russia, a White House official warned {that a} Russian invasion of Ukraine “could begin at any time.”

Answering a query from ABC News’ Cecilia Vega throughout a press briefing Monday, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mentioned the U.S. authorities is to this point seeing “more and more” Russian troops arrive on the border with Ukraine.

“In the past 10 days or so, when you look at what is happening at the border of Ukraine, there, we are seeing more than 100,000 troops there and it’s just been an every day more and more troops,” Jean-Pierre mentioned.

“So we are certainly open to having conversations and seeing a de-escalation,” she added. “That door is open for diplomacy and this is up to President Putin. He has to make that decision. It is his decision to make on which direction he wants to take this.”

Jean-Pierre famous that “it remains unclear which path Russia will choose to take.”

When requested in regards to the imminency of the state of affairs, she mentioned: “We are in the window when an invasion could begin at any time.”

“I’m not going to comment on the intelligence information,” she added, “except to say that it could begin this week.”

-ABC News’ Ben Gittleson