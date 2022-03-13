Russia-Ukraine live updates: To take Kyiv, Russia will have to ‘kill all residents’: Zelenskyy

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced Saturday that they’re touring to Poland to satisfy with Polish officers and go to refugee websites to reaffirm the United States’ dedication to Poland, Ukraine and different allies in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The group is made up of Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

The group was additionally anticipated to meet with the U.S. 82nd Airborne Division stationed in Poland on the journey this weekend.

“The Polish people continue their unwavering support for NATO after 23 years of fighting alongside the U.S. and our allies. This bipartisan delegation will send a clear message that the U.S. is thankful for their support of Ukraine and their offer of providing fighter jets, as the people of Ukraine continues to endure brutal Russian atrocities,” Portman stated in an announcement.

Echoing U.S. help for Ukraine, Blumenthal stated, “As Putin continues his brutal, savage invasion, I’m traveling with a bipartisan group of Senators to the Ukrainian border in Poland to see first-hand the heartbreaking, exploding humanitarian crisis — and learn how America can magnify its military assistance to brave Ukrainian freedom fighters.”

-ABC News’ Trish Turner