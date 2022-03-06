Russia-Ukraine live updates: Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken crossed the border into Ukraine Saturday after assembly with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the Korczowa Border Crossing Point.

“The entire world stand with Ukraine,” Blinken stated, and Kuleba added that he hopes Ukrainians will see this as a “clear manifestation that we have friends who literally stand by us.”

Blinken stated the sanctions imposed to this point towards Russia are “producing very, very concrete results” and that the stress will “grow” till this “war of choice is brought to an end.”

When requested straight about serving to Kuleba with extra firepower, Blinken stated, “the support for Ukraine not only has been unprecedented, not only is going to continue, it’s going to increase.”

Kuleba stated Ukraine “appreciates” sanctions which have been introduced within the final week, however that extra financial and political stress and “necessary weapons,” would “save many lives in Ukraine… many sufferings will be avoided.”

Kuleba additionally stated that they’re “glad” with already arranged supplies of anti-tank weapons and ammunition, but that “it’s no secret” they still want fighter jets and air defense systems.

He also thanked the U.S. for sending stingers, and said they were used on Saturday.

“Just immediately we shot down three Russian assault aircrafts, which had been bombing our cities with the usage of stingers however we want — so to say — massive air protection programs to make sure the protection of our skies. If we lose the skies, there shall be a lot, rather more blood on the bottom,”Kuleba said.

In response to questions about NATO’s refusal to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, Kuleba said it’s a “signal of weak point,” but stayed optimistic that they will change their minds.

“The time will come,” he stated.

-ABC News’ Conor Finnegan and Justin Gomez