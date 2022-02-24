Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates: Vladimir Putin declares war on Ukraine as explosions, missiles envelop Kyiv, Kharkiv; world condemns attack

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK is giving a briefing to the media and offering updates on the scenario on the bottom in his nation.

He mentioned that British-supplied weapons had helped the Ukrainians destroy Russian-armoured autos.

We don’t but have a verifiable indication of what number of casualties both aspect has sustained in the course of the first day of combating, however Vadym Prystaiko mentioned: “The war is not over – people are dying as we speak.”

“The losses are already unbearable, at least for us,” he mentioned. “Maybe he can survive these losses, maybe his society is not prepared like ours to cherish each and every life, for us – it’s very painful.

“They’re preparing to fight to the very end – we don’t want to kill Russians, they came to our place, we don’t want to provoke them.

“We’re quite resilient people … this land is sometimes called the Bloodlands of Europe.”

On Putin’s intentions, he mentioned the Russian President Vladimir Putin wished to re-form the Soviet Union and that “he won’t stop at anything,” stating that Russia had already “taken back” Belarus and Khazakstan.

Prystaiko mentioned he want to see NATO forces in Ukraine, saying NATO was the one drive able to matching “the mighty Red Army.”

Earlier we introduced you feedback from NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who mentioned that NATO forces wouldn’t be despatched into Ukraine.

Ukraine is just not a member of NATO, however has sought membership, which has been up to now denied by member states.

“That’s the crazy, crazy thing,” Prystaiko mentioned, noting that he had spent his complete skilled life attempting to get Ukraine admitted to NATO.

The alliance gives collective defence to any member that’s attacked.