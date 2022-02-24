Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates: Vladimir Putin declares war on Ukraine as explosions, missiles envelop Kyiv, Kharkiv; world condemns attack

NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been talking in Brussels and stated that the alliance had activated its defence plans, enabling it to deploy the NATO response power “to where they are needed.”

He described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “brutal act of war” and that it had “shattered the peace in Europe.”

Stoltenberg stated NATO’s intelligence had been “precise” and that consequently, the invasion got here as no shock.

“What we see now is a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine from many, multiple directions. We see air, land and naval forces taking part in those attacks,” he stated, including that it was too early for a full harm evaluation.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Credit:AP

“This is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion,” Stoltenberg stated.

“Russia is using force to try to rewrite history and deny Ukraine its free and independent path.”

He warned there could be a “new normal” of Europe’s safety because of Russia’s unprovoked and “heinous” warfare towards Ukraine.

“It’s a war of a type and scale we actually thought was part of history in Europe but now it’s back.”

NATO had already constructed up its forces in Europe’s east and put extra on standby in mild of Russia’s current army build-up.

Stoltenberg stated NATO leaders would meet just about on Friday. Ukraine shouldn’t be a member of NATO, however has sought membership as a result of the alliance provides the collective defence of any nation that’s attacked.

Stoltenberg confirmed that no NATO troops have been in Ukraine and stated NATO had no intention of transferring any in.