Russia, Ukraine peace talks stall amid mutual recriminations

Peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have stagnated, officers mentioned on Tuesday (17 May), with each side buying and selling blame and Moscow indicating a return to talks could also be tough.

Russia accused Ukraine of hardening its stance and the West for bolstering the federal government in Kyiv, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying that Washington, London and Brussels need to use Ukraine to their strategic benefit.

Lavrov mentioned he believes no tempo deal could be made if negotiators attempt to “transfer the dialogue” to give attention to what the West needed to say as an alternative of the speedy state of affairs in Ukraine. That guidelines out possibilities for progress in talks, he added.

“We always say that we are ready for negotiations … but we were given no other choice,” Lavrov mentioned.

Ukraine and Russia have held intermittent peace talks for the reason that finish of February 2022, simply days after Russia invaded its neighbour, however there was little communication between them in latest weeks.

Also on Tuesday, Lavrov’s deputy Andrey Rudenko mentioned Ukraine “has practically withdrawn from the negotiation process,” whereas Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky, mentioned talks should not being carried out in any format.

“The (U.S.) State Department should not try to create “situations” through military assistance to Kyiv. Useless,” Slutsky mentioned.

Advertisement

The United States is anticipated to approve a $40 billion package deal of army and financial help for Ukraine this week, with general provide of weapons and help from the West considerably rising in latest weeks.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak confirmed that talks are “on hold” as Russia is just not keen to simply accept that it “will not achieve any goals” and that the warfare is now not going in response to the Kremlin’s guidelines.

“Russia does not demonstrate a key understanding of today’s processes in the world,” Podolyak mentioned, in response to Ukrainian media. “And its extremely negative role.”

President Vladimir Putin says Russian forces are on a particular operation to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. The West and Kyiv name {that a} false pretext to invade.

Thousands have been killed and thousands and thousands displaced by the warfare. It has additionally left Russia within the grip of robust Western sanctions, and has raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and NATO.

“We have had not 10 years, but 20 years since the West began to prepare tools, including the use of NATO and Ukraine to contain Russia since the late 90s. All these years we insisted on negotiations – we have been ignored,” Lavrov mentioned.

“Now we will solve problems depending on how we see them. I will always emphasize: we are ready to solve humanitarian issues,” Lavrov mentioned.

Share this text: