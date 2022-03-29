Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul mark most significant progress yet: Cavusoglu

Talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators in Istanbul on Tuesday marked essentially the most vital progress in discussions so far, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated after the negotiations concluded.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators held the primary face-to-face assembly between the perimeters in additional than two weeks on Tuesday, amid Russia’s invasion of its neighbor, now in its fifth week.

Speaking on the venue of the talks in Istanbul, Cavusoglu stated Turkey welcomed the 2 nations reaching compromise and a typical understanding on sure points and stated the conflict should finish as quickly as doable.

He additionally stated that “more difficult issues” have been anticipated to be mentioned between Ukrainian and Russian overseas ministers at a later date, including that the leaders of the 2 nations would meet subsequently.

