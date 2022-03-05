Russia-Ukraine talks to resume on March 7, negotiator says

Russia and Ukraine will maintain a 3rd spherical of talks on March 7 about ending hostilities, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia mentioned in a Facebook publish on Saturday, with out offering additional particulars.

Delegations from Ukraine and Russia have had two rounds of talks since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbor on Feb. 24.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Thursday, the edges agreed to open humanitarian corridors to permit civilians out of some fight zones, though there have been delays in implementing them.

Ukraine mentioned on Saturday the talks had not produced outcomes however that it could maintain pursuing negotiations.

“The third round of talks will take place on Monday,” Arakhamia, who can also be the parliamentary faction chief of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s social gathering, wrote.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov mentioned on Saturday that Zelenskiy’s try and safe direct NATO assist in the battle between their international locations was not serving to talks between the 2 sides, however that Moscow was prepared for a 3rd spherical.

Wary of being dragged into Moscow’s battle on its neighbour, NATO on Friday turned down Zelenskiy’s appeal to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine, prompting the Ukrainian president to say that the alliance had given Russia the inexperienced mild to proceed its bombing marketing campaign.

Earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba mentioned he was open to talks with Lavrov, however provided that they had been “meaningful.”

The Kremlin mentioned on Friday that progress within the negotiations would depend upon Kyiv’s response to Moscow’s place on the best way to finish the battle, which had been conveyed to Ukraine on Thursday.

The Russian TASS information company quoted Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky as saying the Ukrainian aspect had proven some openness within the second spherical to reaching an settlement.

Read extra:

NATO is being cowed by Russia: Ukraine’s FM

Blinken speaks with Chinese foreign minister on Ukraine: State Dept

France accuses Britain of ‘lack of humanity’ in aiding Ukraine refugees: Letter