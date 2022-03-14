Russia, Ukraine to resume conflict talks Monday

Conflict talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to renew Monday, negotiators and the Kremlin have stated, after either side hailed progress at earlier rounds aimed toward ending greater than two weeks of preventing.

The talks would resume by video-conference on Monday, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a part of the negotiating group, stated late Sunday.

His assertion, on Twitter, confirmed an earlier assertion by Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Russian presidency.

“Negotiations go non-stop in the format of video conferences,” Podolyak wrote Sunday in an English-language submit on Twitter.

“On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results,” he stated.

Peskov was quoted earlier by Russian information businesses as saying that negotiations had been scheduled to proceed Monday.

The affirmation of the following spherical of talks come after either side stated they had been making headway on the negotiations aimed toward ending greater than two weeks of direct preventing between the Russian and Ukrainian armies.

Leonid Slutsky, a senior member of Russia’s negotiating group, informed the state-run tv community RT that “significant progress” was made following a number of rounds of talks hosted on the border of neighbouring Belarus.

“If we compare the positions of both delegations at the start of the talks and now, we see significant progress,” he informed the community in response to Russian information businesses.

“My own expectations are that this progress could develop over the next few days into a unified position held by both delegations in documents to be signed,” businesses cited him as saying.

Negotiators from Moscow and Kyiv have held a number of rounds of talks since Putin despatched in troops to the nation. Turkey this week hosted a primary assembly between the Russian and Ukrainian overseas ministers.

Earlier Sunday, Podolyak, wrote on Twitter that Russia had stopped issuing “ultimatums” and as an alternative “carefully listens to our positions”.

Zelensky stated Saturday that Russia had adopted a “fundamentally different approach” within the talks.

Meanwhile Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered his military into Ukraine on February 24, this week stated there had been “some positive shifts” within the dialogue and that negotiations had been being held nearly every day.

