Russia-Ukraine war: A weekly recap and look ahead (Aug. 22)

toggle caption Andrew Kravchenko/AP

Andrew Kravchenko/AP

As the week begins, here is a roundup of key developments from the previous week and a glance forward.

What to observe this week

Wednesday is Ukraine’s Independence Day, marking 31 years since its declaration of independence from Soviet rule. Authorities have banned public celebrations in Kyiv and warned towards gatherings across the nation due to the chance of Russian assaults.

Wednesday additionally marks six months because the begin of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

A trial for captured Ukrainian fighters is anticipated to start in Russian-occupied Mariupol, probably as soon as Wednesday.

And on Thursday, the Cluster Munition Monitor 2022 report will be released, which is able to embody analysis about cluster munition and land mine utilization within the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

What occurred final week

Aug. 15: United Nations human rights employees documented 5,514 civilians killed and seven,698 injured in Ukraine because the conflict started in February, however mentioned the precise determine is significantly greater as intense combating delays reporting and corroboration. On the day of the U.N. replace, a number of more civilians have been reported killed and wounded in Ukraine.

A Russian-backed separatist courtroom in Donetsk charged males from the United Kingdom, Sweden and Croatia with working as mercenaries for Ukraine. All 5 males pleaded not guilty, Russia’s Tass information company reported, and three of them may face the dying penalty.

Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned Moscow is able to offer advanced weapons to Russia’s companions in Latin America, Asia and Africa.

Aug. 16: Explosions rocked Crimea, hitting an ammunition depot, an airfield, an influence station and likewise inflicting injury to the railway on the Russian-annexed peninsula. Russia’s Defense Ministry known as the blasts acts of sabotage. Ukraine did not take credit score, however army analysts said the incidents are probably a part of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Later within the week, Russian officers reported attempted drone attacks in Crimea.

Ukraine’s Parliament extended martial law for 3 extra months.

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, have been in Ukraine. They met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and visited the town of Bucha, outdoors Kyiv, the location of mass civilian killings through the Russian invasion.

Aug. 17: China announced it will send troops to Russia to take part in joint army workout routines alongside the armed forces of India, Belarus and different international locations. Russia plans to hold the Vostok-2022 drills from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.

Burial ceremonies continued for victims of Bucha. Local authorities mentioned 21 unidentified victims have been buried on this present day, with numbers as an alternative of names used to label their tombs.

Aug. 18: President Zelenskyy hosted the top of the U.N. and president of Turkey, discussing issues together with the embattled Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant and the deaths of conflict prisoners. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres heralded a deal struck in July to renew Ukraine’s grain exports as a “victory for diplomacy” and mentioned 560,000 metric tons of grain and different meals have to this point departed the nation.

Russia launched a barrage of rockets into town of Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, killing at least 17 civilians and destroying houses and a dormitory for deaf people.

Starbucks’ former flagship espresso store in Moscow reopened under new ownership and a brand new however comparable model: Stars Coffee. The Russian co-owners are restaurateur Anton Pinskiy and rapper Timati. The Seattle-based firm announced its exit from Russia in May, citing the nation’s “horrific attacks on Ukraine.”

Aug. 19: French President Emmanuel Macron had a cellphone name with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Macron’s office said Putin agreed to permit a global mission of specialists to evaluate reported injury on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine.

The U.S. is sending weapons, valued at $775 million, to help Ukraine fight Russian forces within the southern a part of the nation that is turn into the primary battleground, the Defense Department mentioned. The newest package deal contains drones, anti-mine autos and anti-tank missiles.

Aug. 20: Daria Dugina, daughter of influential Russian nationalist theorist Alexander Dugin, was killed in a car bombing on the outskirts of Moscow. Dugin’s allies and Russian media advised he was the supposed goal. Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian brokers for the killing; Ukraine’s authorities denied any position within the incident.

Ukraine put in a mock-parade of bombed-out Russian tanks and different army {hardware} on the road in Kyiv.

Aug. 21: Russian forces pounded Nikopol, a southern Ukrainian city near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant, and hit websites close to Ukraine’s port of Odesa. Yet in accordance with the U.S. assume tank the Institute for the Study of War, Russian has regularly failed to show small tactical positive factors into operational successes.

President Biden spoke to the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom about supporting Ukraine and the regarding state of affairs on the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s largest nuclear station, in a Russian-controlled space of southern Ukraine.

In-depth

Over the river from a Russian-occupied nuclear plant, a Ukrainian town fears a spill.

Ukraine’s first girl posed for Vogue and sparked discussion on how to #SitLikeAGirl.

The head of the WNBA gamers union talks about Brittney Griner’s ongoing detention.

Humanitarian groups prepare to send winter assist to Ukrainians.

Examining the safety of the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Demand for coal in Europe is rising amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s ambulance crews, lots of them volunteers, put their lives on the line.

Ukraine’s rail system is working overtime to maintain individuals and items shifting.

Unable to go away the nation, Ukrainian men worry about military drafts.

Special report

Russia’s conflict in Ukraine is altering the world: See its ripple effects in all corners of the globe.

Earlier developments

You can learn past recaps here. For context and extra in-depth tales, you could find extra of NPR’s coverage here. Also, hear and subscribe to NPR’s State of Ukraine podcast for updates all through the day.