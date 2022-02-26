Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Kyiv under heavy missile attack as Russian troops move towards Ukraine’s capital; Refugees flee to Romania

Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, or Roskomnadzor, has accused Facebook of violating Russians’ human rights and mentioned it’ll partially limit the social media platform.

The Roskomnadzor mentioned it was retaliating after Meta, Facebook’s guardian firm, restricted the official accounts of 4 Russian state media: Zvezda TV, the RIA Novosti information company and the Lenta and Gazeta web sites.

Meta, Facebook’s guardian firm, has fallen foul of the Russian authorities. Credit:Shutterstock

A statement claimed the Russian authorities had recognized 23 instances of censorship by Facebook.

“On February 24, Roskomnadzor sent requests to the administration of Meta Platforms, Inc. to remove the restrictions imposed by the social network Facebook on Russian media and explain the reason for their introduction,” a press release mentioned.

“The owners of the social network ignored the requirements of Roskomnadzor.

“On February 25, the Prosecutor General’s Office, in agreement with the Foreign Ministry, decided to recognise the social network Facebook as involved in the violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms, as well as the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens.”