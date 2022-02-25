Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Kyiv under heavy missile attack as Russian troops move towards Ukraine’s capital; Refugees flee to Romania

The Kremlin says Russia is able to ship a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukrainian officers.

Russian state media is quoting Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that the talks could be about securing Ukraine’s “neutrality” and “demilitarisation.”

So that’s an enormous caveat as that might quantity to Ukraine primarily changing into a vassal or puppet state of Putin’s, which is after all the Russian chief’s want.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has known as for talks but it surely’s unclear and unlikely that he would settle for these phrases.

He’s urged the Ukrainian individuals to combat for his or her freedom and its individuals are actually attempting to defend the capital Kyiv towards the invaders.

Ukrainian troopers defend a bridge contained in the Kyiv on Friday. Credit:AP

Also value declaring right here is that the Kremlin has designated Minsk as the situation for the talks.

This is the place the unique agreements, that Russia’s invasion violated, have been drawn up.

Minsk is important as a result of it’s where the original agreements were signed to try to carry an finish to the battle that broke out in 2014 in Ukraine’s east.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes arms with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, proper, as Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, heart, seems to be at them, previous to their talks after after posing for a photograph in Minsk, Belarus in 2014. Credit:Kazakh Presidential Press Service

Belarus is taken into account a vassal state underneath Putin’s management and Russian troops advancing on Kyiv invaded the nation by way of Belarus.