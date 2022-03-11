Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: No Breakthrough In Talks As Russian Forces Advance On Kyiv
Russia and Ukraine didn’t make a breakthrough Thursday of their first top-level talks since Moscow’s invasion two weeks in the past, as Russian advances sparked fears the Ukrainian capital Kyiv might quickly be encircled.
Russian forces had been encircling no less than 4 main cities in Ukraine, with armoured automobiles rolling as much as capital Kyiv’s northeastern edge, the place suburbs together with Irpin and Bucha have endured days of heavy bombardment.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko stated half the inhabitants had fled, including that the town “has been transformed into a fortress. Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified.”
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky stated round 100,000 folks had evacuated the nation’s cities in two days, however accused Russian forces of concentrating on a humanitarian hall within the metropolis of Mariupol.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Ukraine-Russia War:
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated Thursday Western sanctions on Moscow for its actions in Ukraine might ship international meals costs hovering, as Russia was one of many world’s predominant producers of fertiliser, which is important to international provide chains.
“Russia and Belarus are some of the biggest suppliers of mineral fertilisers. If they continue to create problems for the financing and logistics of the delivery of our goods, then prices will rise and this will affect the final product, food products,” Putin stated at a televised authorities assembly.