Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: No Breakthrough In Talks As Russian Forces Advance On Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine didn’t make a breakthrough Thursday of their first top-level talks since Moscow’s invasion two weeks in the past, as Russian advances sparked fears the Ukrainian capital Kyiv might quickly be encircled.

Russian forces had been encircling no less than 4 main cities in Ukraine, with armoured automobiles rolling as much as capital Kyiv’s northeastern edge, the place suburbs together with Irpin and Bucha have endured days of heavy bombardment.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko stated half the inhabitants had fled, including that the town “has been transformed into a fortress. Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky stated round 100,000 folks had evacuated the nation’s cities in two days, however accused Russian forces of concentrating on a humanitarian hall within the metropolis of Mariupol.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Ukraine-Russia War:

