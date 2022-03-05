Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia, Ukraine May Hold Third Round Of Ceasefire Talks

New Delhi:

Ukraine plans to carry a 3rd spherical of talks this weekend with Russian officers to attempt to finish the preventing triggered by Moscow’s invasion

Two earlier conferences held on the Belarus-Ukraine border didn’t halt the preventing, however the sides have agreed in precept to not less than permit humanitarian corridors for civilians to flee.

On Friday, Russian forces seized Europe’s greatest nuclear energy plant in southeastern Ukraine in heavy preventing however an enormous blaze on the location was put out. Russian forces additionally bombarded Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and surrounded a number of different cities.

Here are the LIVE updates on Ukraine-Russia Conflict:

Three C-17 heavy raise transport plane of the IAF landed again at Hindan at the moment morning. These flights evacuated 629 Indian nationals from Romania, Slovakia and Poland.

Exploring all potential mechanisms to evacuate Indian residents in Sumy: Indian embassy in Ukraine Exploring all potential mechanisms to evacuate 🇮🇳n residents in Sumy, safely & securely.

Discussed evacuation & identification of exit routes with all interlocuters together with Red Cross.

Control room will proceed to be energetic till all our residents are evacuated.

Be Safe Be Strong – India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 4, 2022

Russia faces lasting penalties from Ukraine conflict, World Bank chief says

Russia’s conflict in Ukraine has “horrified” the World Bank’s shareholders and can have lasting penalties for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s standing on the worldwide stage, the worldwide lender’s president mentioned

UN Security Council To Meet Next Week On Humanitarian Crisis In Ukraine

The UN Security Council will maintain an emergency assembly Monday on the humanitarian disaster triggered in Ukraine by the Russian invasion, diplomats mentioned Friday.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky To Address US Senate

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, main his nation’s battle towards the Russian invasion, will handle the US Senate on Saturday

Strategic Ukrainian port Mariupol ‘blockaded’ by Russian forces

Ukraine’s strategic port metropolis of Mariupol is beneath a “blockade” by Russian forces after days of “ruthless” assaults, its mayor mentioned on Saturday, calling for the institution of a humanitarian hall.